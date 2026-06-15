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Free and Open Source Software
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OpenMetadata - unified metadata platform - LinuxLinks
OpenMetadata is a unified metadata platform designed for data discovery, data observability, data governance, and metadata management.
It provides a central metadata repository, column-level lineage, collaboration tools, and a framework for collecting metadata from a wide range of data services.
This is free and open source software.
Bahmni - hospital management and electronic medical record system - LinuxLinks
Bahmni is a hospital management and electronic medical record system. The project supplies the server-side services needed by Bahmni installations and includes integration components for ERP and ELIS atom feed clients.
This is free and open source software.
Avo - admin panel framework, content management system, and internal tool builder - LinuxLinks
Avo is an admin panel framework, content management system, and internal tool builder for Ruby on Rails.
It helps developers build production-ready internal interfaces using Ruby configuration instead of hand-coding the usual controllers, views, and supporting logic. The project is designed for both new and existing Rails applications, with scope to extend the generated interface using familiar Rails code when the default configuration isn’t enough.
This is free and open source software.
Soda Core - data quality and data contract verification engine - LinuxLinks
Soda Core is a data quality and data contract verification engine for modern data stacks.
It lets teams define data quality contracts in YAML and validate both schema and data across supported data platforms. The software provides a command-line interface and Python API, so checks can be run locally during development, embedded in data pipelines, or executed remotely when connected to Soda Cloud.
This is source-available software.
napari - Python-based image viewer - LinuxLinks
napari is a Python-based image viewer aimed at researchers, scientists, and developers working with complex imaging datasets.
It offers a desktop interface built with Qt and integrates with the scientific Python ecosystem, making it useful for workflows that combine visual exploration with programmable analysis.
This is free and open source software.
CellProfiler - image analysis application for researchers - LinuxLinks
CellProfiler is an image analysis application for researchers working with microscopy data.
It lets users build reproducible workflows that turn collections of biological images into quantitative data without needing to write image processing code. The software is aimed at biological assays ranging from small image sets to high-throughput experiments, with a strong focus on objective, repeatable phenotyping.
This is free and open source software.
TrustyCMS - content management system for small teams - LinuxLinks
TrustyCMS is a content management system for small teams that’s designed to be embedded in an existing Ruby on Rails application.
It’s a branch of Radiant CMS, updated for Rails 7 while keeping close to Radiant’s original structure and approach. The software is distributed as a Rails engine and gem, making it suitable for developers who want a general purpose CMS that integrates with a Rails codebase rather than a standalone publishing platform.
This is free and open source software.
PELADN WO4 5600H Mini PC: BIOS - LinuxLinks
There’s nothing especially advanced here: no per-port disable options, no detailed USB speed/topology information, and no obvious USB power management controls. But the important thing is that the defaults are suitable for Linux installation and general use, with USB boot support enabled out of the box.
ParadeDB - PostgreSQL extension - LinuxLinks
ParadeDB is a PostgreSQL extension that brings advanced search and analytical capabilities to Postgres.
It is aimed at teams that want to build search-driven applications without maintaining a separate search engine, letting them keep search workloads close to their relational data and existing PostgreSQL infrastructure.
This is free and open source software.
ViewTouch - point of sale system - LinuxLinks
ViewTouch is a point of sale system designed for restaurants and hospitality businesses.
It provides a graphical touchscreen interface that runs on Linux and uses the X Window System for network-transparent display capabilities. The software is intended for dedicated POS environments, with support for Raspberry Pi and conventional x86 or ARM hardware, real-time reporting, labour management, and Android-based tableside order entry.
This is free and open source software.
Pyomo - object-oriented algebraic modeling language - LinuxLinks
Pyomo is an object-oriented algebraic modeling language for Python that’s designed for formulating, analyzing, and solving structured optimization problems.
It lets users define symbolic models, create concrete problem instances, and solve them with standard optimization solvers. The software supports scripting and analysis within Python, making it suitable for building higher-level optimization tools and workflows.
This is free and open source software.
NexoPOS - web-based point of sale system - LinuxLinks
NexoPOS is a web-based point of sale system designed for businesses that need to process sales, manage orders, and administer store data through a browser.
It’s built with Laravel, Vue, TailwindCSS, and related web technologies, and provides a dashboard and POS interface that can be used across desktop, tablet, and smartphone screens.
This is free and open source software.
Outline - team knowledge base and documentation platform - LinuxLinks
Outline is a team knowledge base and documentation platform designed for creating, organizing, and sharing company information.
It combines a clean writing experience with collaborative editing, structured collections, markdown compatibility, and deployment options for teams that want to run the application themselves. The application is built with React and Node.js.
This is source-available software, not open source.
Mongoku - web-based MongoDB client - LinuxLinks
Mongoku is a web-based MongoDB client that lets administrators, developers, and teams inspect databases and query data from a browser.
It can be run locally or hosted for shared access, and it’s designed to remain responsive with large MongoDB deployments. The application is built with TypeScript, Node.js, and SvelteKit.
This is free and open source software.
Elementary - dbt-native data observability command-line tool - LinuxLinks
Elementary is a dbt-native data observability command-line tool for analytics and data engineering teams.
It works with the Elementary dbt package to read warehouse metadata, dbt artifacts, and test results, then uses that information to help monitor pipeline health, investigate data issues, generate observability reports, and send alerts to collaboration tools.
This is free and open source software.
COPASI - biochemical systems simulator - LinuxLinks
COPASI is a biochemical systems simulator for building, simulating, and analyzing models of biochemical networks and their dynamics.
It’s a standalone application with a graphical interface and command line tools, and is designed for work with reaction-based models, SBML files, deterministic and stochastic simulations, parameter estimation, optimization, and systems biology analysis.
This is free and open source software.
Radiant - content management system - LinuxLinks
Radiant is a content management system aimed at small teams that need a straightforward publishing platform rather than a heavyweight enterprise CMS.
It’s a Ruby on Rails application that can be used for general website management, with support for structured pages, reusable content components, and flexible templates.
This is free and open source software.