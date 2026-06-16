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Games: Godot 4.7 RC 3, Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, Easy Anti-Cheat (Rootkit), and More
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Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.7 RC 3
Critical regressions resolved!
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Voidling Bound and Unrailed 2 - 2026-06-13 Edition
Between 2026-06-06 and 2026-06-13 we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. That was a good week if you like taming creatures and making them fight (any similarity with an existing game is pure fiction!), as Voidling Bound seems to bring together successfully 3rd person action RPG with creatures management. They got many things right, except the name of the game, I guess. On the opposite end of the spectrum of unoriginal game titles, Unrailed is back and it’s called… (suspense)… Unrailed 2! Still the same formula, and more fun in multiplayer to build a path while racing against the clock. The whole list is right below.
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XDA ☛ Linux's Easy Anti-Cheat problem might finally get fixed as Epic Games posts an interesting job listing
While gaming on Linux has come a long way in the past decade, it's still not the perfect replacement for Windows. One of its biggest issues is with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), a cheating-prevention tool owned by Epic Games that runs at the kernel level. There have been some efforts to get EAC working on Linux, but given how Linux users have far more control over the kernel than Windows, some developers felt it too risky to publish their games on Linux, including Epic Games itself, which blocked access to Fortnite.
Now, it seems Epic Games is working to improve Easy Anti-Cheat on Linux. While it hasn't made any official announcements yet, it is looking for someone who can hopefully make life easier for people who game on the FOSS system.
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Bazzite’s SteamOS Bet: Linux Gaming Hits 3.2% [2026]
Linux gaming spent a decade as a punchline. In 2026 it became a market. The latest Steam Hardware Survey cited across the Linux gaming press puts the platform at 3.2% of all Steam users – a new all-time high for the second month running – and the operating system doing the most to drag mainstream gamers across the divide is not Valve’s own SteamOS. It is Bazzite, a community-built, Fedora-based gaming distro whose sweeping April 2026 update shipped kernel 6.19.10, Mesa 26.0.4, roughly 1GB leaner images and a six-point roadmap explicitly designed to mirror the Steam Deck experience on any handheld or desktop you own.