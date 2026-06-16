Valnet on Containers, VMs, and Homelabs

Between its unbeatable virtualization capabilities, thriving community of tinkerers, and amazing support for home lab-related tools, I’ve got plenty of reasons to be a member of the Proxmox faction. But I especially love how the genius developers behind Proxmox keep releasing new features with each update without requiring premium subscriptions or raising the hardware requirements.

After all, Proxmox 9 added SDN Fabrics and overhauled the mobile UI to the point where it’s perfectly feasible to manage virtual guests from a smartphone, while PVE 9.1 improved the snapshot functionality and brought some much-needed (yet still somewhat experimental) support for OCI container images. Compared to the past couple of updates, the updated Linux kernel might seem like Proxmox VE 9.2’s biggest highlight for folks with single-node setups. But if you’ve got a high-availability Proxmox cluster in your tinkering arsenal as I do, then you’re in for a treat.