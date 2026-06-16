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Still Prioritising the Activism
Activism comes in many forms and it does not always serve homo sapiens, sometimes it involves protecting certain species from exceptionally selfish homo sapiens.
Yesterday we mentioned our weed-smoking neighbour, who doesn't fancy bird-feeding but seems to insist that his illegal drug use is somehow "medical" (we've checked with 3 people, a pharmacist included; he's full of it).
Today we made a carton feeder for the principal two birds that we feed. They're a couple and they have chicks. During this soggy summer weather they need nutritious food; it's primarily for protecting oil in their feathers, so we're doing our best to facilitate them all day long, any time of the day. Sometimes I even proofread my writings while I hold up a bottle to feed them.
Tomorrow it is my "half birthday" and next month my sister expects to deliver a new nephew, so we'll be keeping positive and productive.
Activism is good for mental health. More people out there ought to become more active, not passive. █
Image source: Photograph of mourning doves in palm trees