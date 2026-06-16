news
Games/Graphics and Running Windows Software/Games on GNU/Linux
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Games/Graphics
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XDA ☛ Someone made a fully functional Catan clone that runs entirely in your terminal
Sometimes, you want to play Settlers of Catan without actually playing against other people. You're just not in the mood to be that one person who has to choose where the Thief goes, while the other players shoot you death glares if you even think about placing it on their resource, no matter how good a play it would be.
Fortunately, for those of us who cave easily, you can now play a clone of Settlers of Catan in your Linux terminal, because FOSS developers won't stop until you can do everything imaginable in a command line.
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XDA ☛ Linux finally has working HDR, but you still can't use it for most streaming services
Whether it's gaming or streaming video content, HDR is one of the biggest upgrades you can make to your experience, but the implementation of this technology has been finicky over the years. That's been especially true for Linux, where it's taken some time for HDR support to be properly implemented, and even today, it can be hardware-dependent.
But even if you do find yourself with a machine that can support HDR on Linux, the trouble doesn't end there. If you want to leverage that HDR support for your streaming services, you're almost certainly out of luck. And that's not likely to change any time soon.
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XDA ☛ This Linux distro does one thing and does it perfectly: run Factorio faster than anything else
Ever wished you could play Factorio while being unburdened of the additional stress of a desktop environment? Where the only notifications you get are the ones reminding you to build, build, and build some more? Well, now you can with FactoriOS, a bespoke Linux distribution that does one thing, and one thing only — run Factorio.
I know, it sounded like a fever dream to me as well. I mean, I'm not a huge fan of games that make me do hard labor, but when I started thinking about it as a puzzle to be solved I got pretty hooked. What I really appreciate is anything that removes the friction and gets me gaming quicker, and this amusing distro does that well.
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WINE or Emulation
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XDA ☛ I tried Winpodx, WinBoat, and WinApps for running Windows software on Linux, and one is clearly ahead
As much as I love Linux, and despite the fact that more and more apps support it, there are still times when a Windows application is needed, and it may not run well through Wine. That's when it's time to turn to a Windows virtual machine on your Linux PC, but those can be a hassle to set up and use.
Thankfully, there's no shortage of solutions for integrating a Windows machine into your Linux desktop. I've tested WinApps and WinBoat before, but another player recently caught my eye, and that's Winpodx. With what seems to be a surprisingly competitive market, it's time to decide which of these solutions is better.
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