Games/Graphics and Running Windows Software/Games on GNU/Linux

Sometimes, you want to play Settlers of Catan without actually playing against other people. You're just not in the mood to be that one person who has to choose where the Thief goes, while the other players shoot you death glares if you even think about placing it on their resource, no matter how good a play it would be.

Fortunately, for those of us who cave easily, you can now play a clone of Settlers of Catan in your Linux terminal, because FOSS developers won't stop until you can do everything imaginable in a command line.