news
Valnet Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Desktop Environments
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE
-
XDA ☛ KDE Plasma 6.8 will scrap X11 sessions as 95% of its users just don't use them anymore [Ed: These numbers are a lie. Not many people use Wayland and not many programs support it. They measure opinions only of people who use the very latest of things.]
Over the past year, we've seen more and more Linux projects ditch X11. Whether it's a distro dropping support or a desktop environment moving to a full-Wayland implementation, development teams are banking on X11 compatibility tools to keep people's legacy apps alive as they move to a new frontier. While KDE Plasma hasn't completely axed X11 support yet, there are plans for 6.7 to be the last release with it, as the stats show that people just aren't using X11 as much anymore.
-
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I turned my modded Fire Tablet into a working terminal — here's how and what I did with it
The combination of Termux and Android devices is the perfect pairing for any home lab enthusiast or tech hobbyist. Fire Tablets, in particular, offer a unique twist on home lab experimentation.
In the past, I've set up a Fire Tablet as a dedicated reading device, one as a writing terminal, and another as a portable third screen for my computers. This time, I thought to myself: “I wonder if I can get Termux to run on one of my modded Fire Tablets?”
The answer to that turned out to be a little unexpected and a whole lot of fun.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 free, open-source apps to cancel your subscriptions this weekend (Jun 5–7) [Ed: ONLYOFFICE is proprietary though]
You probably don’t think about your subscriptions until the moment you do—and when you finally add them up, it’s never a comfortable number. The good news is that you can replace many of these subscriptions with free, open-source software. Here are three FOSS apps that can help you save money by canceling some of the subscriptions you’re probably paying for right now. The only catch is the setup, which can take a couple of hours—but that’s exactly what weekends are for.
-