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Richard Stallman Public Talk in 24 Hours in Erlangen, Germany
Tomorrow at 16:00 CET (it's 4PM CET right now) Richard Stallman will give a talk in Germany. The talk will be "[p]resenting the moral issues of free vs nonfree software, why your freedom demands freeing yourself from nonfree software, and how reverse engineering is crucial for freeing our computers."
Location: Felix-Klein-Gebäude, 1. OG Cauerstr. 11 91058 Erlangen Room: H11 (01.210) █
Image source: Silicon Tanks: Richard Stallman, Father of the Copyleft Revolution