Review: RakuOS 44 and TROMjaro 2026.05.08

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

On the surface this sounds like a good idea, however it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what atomic package management is. Atomic packages are ones which either are, or are not, installed. There is no "in between" moment when, if the system crashes, a package is only half-installed or half-updated. This can be achieved through a number of methods, such as snapshots, symbolic links, and mounted modules. Immutable distributions are quite another thing, where the base operating system is mounted in a read-only configuration. This prevents changes from being made to the core operating system while it is running.

It is possible for atomic distributions to also be immutable, and it is possible for immutable operating systems to be atomic, but the RakuOS project treats the terms of entirely separate design choices as interchangeable and this is a bad sign.

Reading further, from what I was able to put together from the website, RakuOS is an immutable Linux distribution based on Fedora, with a choice of KDE Plasma, GNOME or COSMIC desktops. It combines an immutable, read-only base system with the full package flexibility of a traditional Linux distribution using overlays. While the core system is immutable and can be rolled back if an upgrade fails, the system's overlay lets the user install any package, either through the DNF package manager or the distribution's own software centre, which is called RakuOS Software. Installation of Flatpak packages is also supported. Some useful tips for package management and system upgrades are offered in the distribution's FAQ.