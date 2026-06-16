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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ hostnamectl Command in Linux: Set and Query Hostname
Use hostnamectl to view and change the GNU/Linux hostname. Covers static, transient, and pretty names, system metadata, remote hosts, and common errors.
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install CodeIgniter on Ubuntu 26.04
In this tutorial, we are going to install CodeIgniter on Ubuntu 26.04. CodeIgniter is a lightweight PHP framework designed to help developers build web applications faster and with cleaner code. It follows the MVC (Model-View-Controller) structure, which separates application logic from presentation, making projects easier to manage and scale.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Type Special or Diacritical Characters in Ubuntu
Want to insert special characters (e.g., e.g., ©, ®, æ, ß, ¼, º) and/or diacritical characters (e.g., á, ä, é, ẽ) in your Ubuntu desktop? Without coping from web or using an app (e.g., Gnome Characters), you can type them directly via your physical keyboard.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ head Command in Linux: Preview Files and Pipelines
Use head to inspect the first lines or bytes of files and command output, compare Coreutils-style behavior with BusyBox limits, preview CSV and log data, and fix common file, count, and header errors.
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Linux Capable ☛ wall Command in Linux: Broadcast Terminal Messages
Use the wall command to warn logged-in terminal users before maintenance, send group-specific notices, understand message permissions, and troubleshoot missing broadcasts without confusing wall with chat or desktop alerts.
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Linux Capable ☛ env Command in Linux: Environment Variables and Shebangs
Use env when a variable, PATH setting, or shebang works in your shell but fails in a child process; compare it with export and source, run clean command tests, and troubleshoot common lookup errors.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS