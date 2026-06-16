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openSUSE’s Agama 22 Installer Brings Usability and Accessibility Improvements
Agama 22 introduces a new Appearance tool that finally lets you configure the look of the web-based installer by changing the contrast and the combination of colors. The new dark scheme of the Agama installer wears SUSE’s brand colors by default. In addition, Agama 22 introduces a redesigned header and toolbar.
As such, Agama 22 will look a bit more polished than Agama 21, with the product and logo being displayed on every page, alongside a revamped set of breadcrumbs that ease navigation, while the “Review and install” button has been removed, exposing the installer tools in its place.