news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on SIG Storage
In our ongoing SIG Spotlight series, we shine a light on the groups that keep the Kubernetes project moving forward. This time, we catch up with SIG Storage, the group responsible for persistent data, volume management, and the interfaces that connect Kubernetes workloads to the storage systems beneath them.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Tux Digital ☛ This week in Linux 347: DistroWatch turns 25, NixOS 26.05, NVIDIA RTX Spark, AUR Malware, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have some distro news like a new release of NixOS and some unfortunate security news for Arch users. Plus we’ll check out the new RTX Spark Superchip that Nvidia announced and it’s time to celebrate 25 years of DistroWatch as they reached this massive milestone this week!
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Gabriel Biondo ☛ Filesystem Wars: Why Your Choice of Storage is Actually a Security Move
While this post isn’t part of my ‘Canonical Series,’ it serves to lay the groundwork for an upcoming instalment in my ‘Apple Defenses’ series.
We’ll be exploring file systems from a high-level perspective, skipping disk geometry and low-level parameters in order to focus on the core concepts behind the most widely used systems, their overall design, and their respective strengths and weaknesses.
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