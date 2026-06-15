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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2026



Quoting: Flipper One is a Pocket-sized Linux Cyberdeck —

Pocket-sized computer tools are the definition of cool, recruiting many people over to the developer side of things, including your humble writer.

A project like Flipper One, which is intended to be a device that features the full mainline Linux kernel in a small package with a full range of connectivity, not to be used as a full-fledged computer (not all the time, at least) but rather a cyberdeck that can be used for development, experimentation and last but not the least, pentesting, is such a dream come true.