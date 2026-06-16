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Pivotal Day for tuxmachines.org
Yesterday: Microsoft Down, tuxmachines.org Up | A Week Ago: Year 23
A week ago we traveled to celebrate with community friends. Over a week ago we also arranged our desks and living room for a more festive atmosphere, knowing the balloons would likely last (partially inflated) for 1-2 months to come, i.e. long enough to fully deflate when - or some time before - Rianne has her birthday.
Today is a special day for us because we look ahead and leave behind a hardship.
Seeing that Windows is in a freefall, here in Europe and in general, this site is more relevant than ever before. █
Image source: Old party