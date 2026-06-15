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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 14th, 2026
This week, we got a new major kernel release, Linux 7.1, a couple of new distro releases, including Peppermint OS Devuan 6 and Alpine Linux 3.24, as well as several software updates, including Flatpak 1.18, digiKam 9.1, KDE Frameworks 6.27, COSMIC 1.0.16, Audacity 3.7.8, Shelly 2.3.3, and fwupd 2.1.5.
On top of that, I take a look at the upcoming Audacity 4 audio editor and the new Pulsar Linux distribution. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 14th, 2026.