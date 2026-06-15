9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 14th, 2026

Shelly is a modern reimagination and alternative to Arch Linux’s default package manager, supporting third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub, as well as AppImages. Shelly comes with both a graphical UI and a CLI version. CachyOS recently adopted Shelly as the default GUI package manager.

I just remembered that I’ve been using Audacity on and off for about 20 years now. It’s always been the go-to program whenever I needed to trim an audio file or glue two tracks into one, or just extract a sample from an audio track. For me, Audacity was highly effective and reliable for this specific use case.

Released on October 9th, 2025, Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) shipped with Linux kernel 6.17 and the GNOME 49 desktop environment for the flagship Ubuntu Desktop edition. It was also the first Ubuntu release to default to a Wayland-only experience on the Ubuntu Desktop flavor.

The Stonking Stingray development cycle has been nothing but strange until now. First, the daily builds for Ubuntu Desktop, which first appeared around mid-May, were only available for the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture. Then, Canonical decided to release the first Snapshot without providing Ubuntu Desktop 64-bit images.

Probably the biggest change of the Linux 7.1 kernel series is a new NTFS file system implementation, which has been in the works for the last 4 years, featuring full write support with delayed allocation, iomap, and folio integration to improve write performance, better stability, and a new suite of userspace utilities called ntfsprogs-plus.

Coming almost a month after DietPi 10.4, the DietPi 10.5 release enables KMS (Kernel Mode Setting) and DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) by default for Raspberry Pi boards when installing a graphical app or desktop environment via DietPi-Software. While this option is enabled by default now, you can control it via a new dedicated entry in DietPi-Config’s Display Options.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 14th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 15, 2026



This week, we got a new major kernel release, Linux 7.1, a couple of new distro releases, including Peppermint OS Devuan 6 and Alpine Linux 3.24, as well as several software updates, including Flatpak 1.18, digiKam 9.1, KDE Frameworks 6.27, COSMIC 1.0.16, Audacity 3.7.8, Shelly 2.3.3, and fwupd 2.1.5.

On top of that, I take a look at the upcoming Audacity 4 audio editor and the new Pulsar Linux distribution. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for June 14th, 2026.

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