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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2026,

updated Jun 16, 2026



Quoting: Linux gaming has one enemy Proton still can’t beat —

Linux gaming has come a long way. Back in the days before Wine and Proton, gaming was a convoluted, niche hobby for Linux users. It required a ton of manual tweaking, but efforts from both Valve and the open-source community have brought it into a much, much better state.

The magic sauce is undoubtedly Proton, a compatibility layer built by Valve (based on Wine) that lets Windows games run directly on Linux-based operating systems. The list of supported games grows by the minute, and almost all PC games are playable using the translation layer.

Almost. Unfortunately, anti-cheat solutions still pose a major problem for Proton and Wine, and there simply isn’t an easy way to get these games working on Linux.