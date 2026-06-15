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peppe8o ☛ How to Set Up NeoMutt (Mutt) Terminal Mail on Raspberry PI – Updated 2026
NeoMutt v20250510 | RPi 4 B 4GB | Raspberry Pi OS 13 (Trixie) Whether you are running a desktop environment or managing a remote server via SSH, Mutt (and its modern counterpart NeoMutt) is the one of the best solutions [...]
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Linux Hint ☛ How to Install VirtualBox in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Virtualbox has been around for almost 2 decades now. It was launched in 2007 as open source by Innotek and later acquired by Sun microsystems and became a part of Oracle product catalogue when Oracle purchased Sun microsystems. Virtualbox basically lets you create a computer within a computer.
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Linuxize ☛ host Command in Linux: DNS Lookup
The host command is a simple DNS lookup tool. This guide covers forward and reverse lookups, querying specific record types, using a chosen name server, and reading the output.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install RethinkDB on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you have been searching for a real-time document database that does not require a complicated setup or a heavy ecosystem, RethinkDB is worth your attention.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FirewallD on Fedora 44
Your Fedora 44 computer is exposed to network threats without a firewall. Every open port is a potential entry point for attackers scanning for vulnerabilities.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Fedora 44
You need a web server but Fedora 44’s default package names confuse you.
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