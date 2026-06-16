news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Microsoft May Already Be Shutting Down More Gaming Studios
the writings are on the wall: XBox is in disarray.
New
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IBM Works for Microsoft
Hours ago in IBM.com
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: The EPO's Brussels Liaison Officer
It would appear that in January 2020, Pellegrino was induced by Campinos to jump ship from the EUIPO and take up his current position as Brussels Liaison Officer for the EPO
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European Patent Office (EPO) Receiving Section (RS) and Elimination of Many Roles
Open letter to Mr Rowan (VP1) and Mr Aledo Lopez (COO) [...] Does the EU leadership intend to tolerate this?
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Microsoft's XBox is Disintegrating, Executives Are Quitting
We're basically witnessing the slow-motion "end of XBox"
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Gemini Links 15/06/2026: Slop Code Benchmarked, Wireguard on NixOS and Guix
Links for the day
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Links 15/06/2026: More Own Goals for the Slop Industry, Palantir Trouble in UK
Links for the day
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Apple Wants Everybody to Forget About "Vision Pro" Because It Was a Giant Flop
worthless gadgets with no obvious use case/s
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The Cyber Show is Adopting 'Book Form' (or Long Form Publications)
Andy and Helen nowadays invest more time in making their site faster
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Richard Stallman's Software Freedom/Digital Sovereignty Tour in Europe
As things stand at present, the vast majority of people have their interactions controlled/policed by GAFAM
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Estimates of Scale of Microsoft Layoffs, Will Likely Happen "in Batches"
"Heard 10 to 15 percent eventually but idk date."
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IBM Has Put Red Hat on a Poor Diet of Slop, Now Fedora and Red Hat Suffocate or Choke on It
Over the weekend we saw more people leaving the company
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Estimates of Microsoft Layoffs: 3,000 Staff to be Culled Just in Gaming, How Many in Other Divisions?
Now the XBox division has its own "fall guy", but it is a woman
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Straw Man Arguments Against Rust
If anything, it teaches the importance of auditing packages
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Tesla Debt Rose Sharply, Sales Declined, Wall Street's Claim of Tesla "Value" is Merely a Fairytale (and Not Just Tesla)
We would gladly sell land on Mars to anyone who honestly believes a company that loses money is somehow "worth" trillions in Wall Street
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Stop Calling Losses "Investment"
XBox is losing money, it is a sinkhole
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For Justice We Need More Speech, Not Less Speech
When you attack something you are just giving that something a bigger platform
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 107 Out of 200: Keeping Law Accessible to Everybody
We'll have stories related to this in the future
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Links 15/06/2026: Slop "Beg Bounties", Wall Street Fakes 'Worth', and Arkansans Saved PBS
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 15/06/2026: Dating Oaks, Simulation, and Theremin
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 14, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, June 14, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):