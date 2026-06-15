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Windows vs. Linux: Here's which one is better for self-hosted apps
Quoting: Windows vs. Linux: Here's which one is better for self-hosted apps —
If you are just starting your journey into self-hosting, you'll have to make a choice before installing your first instance of Jellyfin, Immich, or Home Assistant: which operating system do you use?
Unlike other computer debates, where tribalism and taste are incredibly important, hosting a server is mostly a practical question. It needs to be flexible, efficient, and reliable. All of that points in only one direction: Linux.