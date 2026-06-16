news
EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.4 released
Firstly, an announcement blurb; split into a generic statement and a version-7.4-specific statement.
Generic statement, extracted from the 7.0 release announcement:such as SMPlayer, Inkscape, Gimp, SolveSpace, LibreOffice, HomeBank, YRadio, Osmo, NoteCase and Audacious. As well, lots of utility and support apps, such as GParted, Blueman,
Announcement specific to 7.4 and releases leading up to 7.4:
Version 7.4 is a "milestone" release, consolidating EasyOS as supporting "legacy" software architectures, including Xlibre xorg server and gtk2-ng.