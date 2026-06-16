Red Hat Leftovers, Lots of Slop Promotion (Still)

This article demonstrates the legacy way and a new way to permanently set a network interface administratively down with NetworkManager and nmcli commands.

Since the very first NetworkManager announcement in 2004 (figure 1), a key property of NetworkManager has been the ability to set all managed interfaces that sense carrier to up . This makes sense with desktops that need to juggle Wi-Fi and wired connections. But sometimes, especially with servers and appliances, we want interfaces to always stay down across bootstraps, even if they sense carrier. Maybe an interface is unused and we want to make sure nothing bad happens if somebody mistakenly connects a cable to it. Or maybe it's part of a manual failover design and needs to be down until somebody sets it to up .