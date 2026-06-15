My understanding of the two is as follows:

• Changelogs: A very detailed list of changes. These days, we don't have to talk about changelogs anymore, I think, at least not when it comes to writing software -- because virtually everbody uses a version control system like Git, and the commit history is the changelog now.

• Release notes: A summary of the changes in a certain release, often paired with migration guides.

This blog post focuses only on the latter.