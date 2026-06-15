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Justice for Animals
Animal activism is a lot of fun. It's not too risky, as there are generally laws that protect animals and substantial public support for almost every animal.
Our weed-smoking neighbour (he pretends it's "medical", but obviously it is not; we've asked 3 people, including a pharmacist) does not like animals and detests bird-feeding, but we've resisted this antagonism for years and are usually getting our way.
In a sense, since animals cannot speak to humans (not in a human language anyway) they need humans to speak to other humans for them. This week they seem to be loudly protesting against the neighbour. It's rather entertaining in a way. Don't underestimate them; birds can be a lot smarter than a neighbour. They seem to understand what's going on. █
Image source: Restore faith, Access to Justices