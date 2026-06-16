news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Google Chromebook marks its 15th anniversary — slow feature rollouts and a canceled Steam beta leave it largely stuck in classrooms
Today marks 15 years since the first Chromebooks hit the market.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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University of Toronto ☛ Systemd-resolved and sticking (or not) to what distributions do
The reason I'm nervous is the traditional issue of people writing and testing software only to and against the default system environment. Some day we're going to find some piece of software that simply assumes that it can make D-Bus DNS queries to systemd-resolved; if we're lucky, the software will explicitly state this as a requirement. And some day there will probably be software that relies on some aspect of systemd-resolved's behavior even while doing traditional non-D-Bus name resolution, such as expecting the special '_outbound' name to resolve (although that's not universally available even on systemd-resolved hosts).
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Improvements to stay in the loop
Today we bring you two small improvements that will help you stay in the loop. Let’s begin! Notification Fixes If you are one of those users that receive a lot of notifications, when you are sifting through them, you probably set filters to narrow down the list to something manageable, and then you start clicking on each one. Now you will no longer lose your filters when coming back to the notifications list.
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Debian Family
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Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Go default compatibility, Trimming build-essential, Python upstream engagement and more! (by Anupa Ann Joseph)
Debian Contributions: 2026-05Go default compatibility, by Helmut Grohne
At the MiniDebConf Hamburg, Andrew Lee had prepared a talk on how Debian accidentally chooses Go compatibility.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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OSTechNix ☛ How Ubuntu Automatically Installs the Right Hardware Drivers for Your Machine
Ubuntu reads a hardware "barcode" (a modalias string) from every device on your machine, and matches it against patterns baked into available packages. If there's a match, it installs a single tiny stub package that unlocks the right kernel and drivers for your hardware, all during installation, without you touching anything.
The OEM metapackage does almost nothing by itself. Its entire job is to drop one APT source file and pull in a signing key. The actual drivers and kernel come from the repository that file enables. It is a key, not a payload. Ubuntu actually has three separate kernel tracks: GA (stable, ships with the LTS, 5 years of support), HWE (newer kernels backported from interim releases, rolling roughly every 6 months), and OEM (built for specific certified hardware). Being on one doesn't mean you're on another, you can check with ubuntu-drivers list-oem and hwe-support-status.
The OEM kernel isn't locked to or owned by hardware vendors like Dell, Lenovo, or HP. It's published in the regular Ubuntu archive and built by Canonical's HWE team, with vendors contributing patches and requirements rather than controlling the kernel itself. Anyone can install and run it, even on uncertified hardware (though there's little benefit to doing so).
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