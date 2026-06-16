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Feeding the Couple
Lately, as in earlier this week, I've finally found a way to feed Bot (Bottle) and Bot's Friend (her partner) at the same time with one jar. It's not simple, but it is doable while they both sit on door handles.
We're now just 5 or so days away from the shortest night and the above couple has many young birds; we need to ensure they grow large enough before autumn (cold).
Later today we'll make changes to the site. We'll also try to increase the frequency of original articles. █
Image source: Two laughing doves basking in the sun