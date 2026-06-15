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Games: HeroQuest, Epic Games, and Retro Linux Gaming Computer
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Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: HeroQuest
My youngest daughter and I recently started playing the tabletop game HeroQuest. Specifically, the recently-issued, cut-down variant HeroQuest: First Light. This is quite advanced for her age, and I'm a little surprised she's taken to it, but she's really loving it, It's pushed her to read bits of lore on cards and quest books that is way above her expected reading level, and we've been exercising her maths by adding up the gold we find on our quests and calculating what the heroes can buy with it in the store afterwards.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Epic Games is hiring a Security Engineer to champion Linux anti-cheat | GamingOnLinux
Looks like Epic Games may be looking to actually improve how Easy Anti-Cheat works on Linux, with a job listing for a Senior Game Security Engineer. While the Epic-owned Easy Anti-Cheat does work on Linux, it's not at the kernel level and that's partly why so many games that use it decide to actively block Linux.[...] Job listings like this don't suddenly mean they're working towards Fortnite on Linux though. But at least it could be work towards eventually allowing it to work. Going by what Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney said back in 2023, Linux / SteamOS would need "tens of millions of users" before that were to happen.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 52: What Am I Going to Do With All This Cheese | GamingOnLinux
What Return to Castle Wolfenstein does take seriously is its gameplay fundamentals, with the arsenal being very rewarding to use; the Paratrooper rifle is perhaps the best rifle I have wielded in any game I have played period, proving the perfect counter to the waves of hitscanners you will be put up against. It is just a shame that the stealth levels are hit or miss, often breaking the flow of the campaign and feeling as if they were included only to appease the apparent zeitgeist of the time.
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ScummVM ☛ Alfred Pelrock joins ScummVM
Good news for adventure game fans: Alfred Pelrock is now supported in ScummVM!
Originally released in 1996, Alfred Pelrock is a humorous point-and-click adventure featuring cartoon-style graphics, quirky puzzles, and an irreverent sense of humor. After dreaming of an Egyptian princess imprisoned in the distant past, Alfred embarks on a time-travelling adventure to Ancient Egypt to rescue her, encountering bizarre situations and eccentric characters along the way.
While the game is packed with comedy and satire, players should be aware that it also includes mildly suggestive themes and occasional adult-oriented humor typical of its era. It is also worth noting that the game was released exclusively in Spanish and has no official translations.