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GNU Linux-Libre 7.1 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
Based on the recently released Linux 7.1 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.1 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Lontium LT8713SX DP MST bridge and Realtek 802.11be wireless 8922D chips, as well as many new blob names in devicetree files for Qualcomm SoC devices.
It also updates the cleaning up of Nova-core, hx9023s documentation, prueth devicetree files, btmtk, qat_6xxx, amdgpu, m88ds3103, saa7164, r8169, ath12k, mt792x, and mt7996 drivers, and adjusts the cleaning up of the rtw89 driver for upstream refactoring.