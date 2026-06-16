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Giada 1.5 Hardcore Loop Machine Adds New Tick-Based Audio Rendering Engine
Highlights of Giada 1.5 (codename Leshy) include a new tick-based audio rendering engine that promises to improve consistency across sequencing, playback, and action editing, as well as revamped internal storage of actions to improve performance and simplify action handling.
This release also introduces the ability for MIDI-generating plugins to forward output to subsequent plugins, adds support for viewing the CPU load meter in the main window, adds a new footer area that shows extra information about your tracks, and improves plugin transport and position reporting.