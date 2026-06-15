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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2026



Quoting: Fedora 44 Gnome review - We're not in Kansas anymore —

I actually had moderately high hopes for today, and they all got dashed. The software management is a joke. There's no better way to call it. I mean do we need ten million more repo hacks and such before the Linux world realizes it's not 1995 anymore, and we're not all one happy university community. How's it even conceivable to offer unverified packages for the world's most popular software, and not only that, ignore the official versions at the same time? I can't fathom this. I simply can't. What's the end goal? Show VC-level "growth" that's based on illusions and bandaid? I couldn't find a toggle to disable unverified packages in Software. Yeah.

What angers me even more is the sheer vitriol directed at "old" software for supposedly being insecure, as if the "modern" solutions offer anything better or smarter. Quite the opposite. Modern software is bad. Awful colors, silly ergonomics, worse performance. Nothing fun or redeeming. But hey. Progress we must, right! The obsession with the "modern" to the detriment of basic logic. Systemd, PulseAudio, Wayland, and now, apparently, blind focus on Flatpaks no matter what. You may think I have something against Flatpaks or FlatHub. Nope. Not at all. Let me rephrase that. This distro's software manager gives you the UNOFFICIAL VERSION of the most popular browser in the world, a tool that handles passwords and payment data, even though the very same system offers the OFFICIAL version through its standard package manager. Please read this sentence 100 times. Please. I didn't invent this state. Fedora offers it. By default.

All in all, Fedora 44 feels ... I don't even know what to say. I don't want to contemplate a system that could allow me to install unofficial browser packages so easily, and then what. Nope. Make what you will of this "review", hate me all you want, but just think about the last month of software security, and then ask yourself, if this idiot dinosaur is perhaps right. And we're done here.