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KDE is Going Wayland Only So This New Project Gives You KDE With X11
Quoting: KDE is Going Wayland Only So This New Project Gives You KDE With X11 —
When KDE announced that Plasma 6.8 would be dropping the X11 session entirely, not everyone was happy about it. Wayland has been the default on most major distributions for a while now, but there's still a significant chunk of users with reasons to stay on X11.
One such case is of a group of developers who took the code that KDE itself is walking away from and started building an X11-first desktop around it. That project is SonicDE.
Their goal is to maintain and actively develop the parts of KDE Plasma's X11 stack that are being left behind, while cutting out Wayland dependencies and pushing X11 support forward rather than just holding the line.
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