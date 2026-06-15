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Koozali SME Server 11.0 Release Candidate (RC) 1 Release Announcement

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2026



Koozali SME Server 11.0 Release Candidate (RC) 1 Release Announcement ============================================= O5 June 2026

The Koozali SME Server development team is pleased to announce the release of SME Server 11.0 RC1 which will be the next major release of Koozali SME Server.

This release is based on Rocky Linux 8.10 Rocky Linux 8.* has an EOL of 31 May 2029.

********************************************************** Release Candidate - FOR TESTING ONLY Koozali SME Server users are advised NOT to update production servers to this release. There are known issues to resolve, see Notes below **********************************************************

Koozali SME Server 11 represents the next major release of the Koozali SME Server project, continuing the tradition of providing a simple, robust, and secure server solution. Koozali SME Server 11 continues the legacy of a user-friendly server solution for Not for Profits, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and home users. Whether you’re hosting email, files, or web apps, this release brings enterprise-grade stability without complexity.

Koozali SME Server 11 marks a significant upgrade, transitioning from CentOS to Rocky Linux 8 for long-term stability and security. This release focuses on modernization, improved hardware support, and enhanced administrative tools and maintains the long-used templating system that has made SME Server a simple and robust server to manage.

Key Features and Updates in Koozali SME Server 11 -------------------------------------------------------- Base OS Upgrade: Transitioned to Rocky Linux 8.10, replacing CentOS, ensuring continued stability and support. Package Management Enhancements: Integration with the Koji build system and Git version control, enabling streamlined RPM package building and repository management.

Mail Server Improvements: Introduction of Postfix for mail submission, while maintaining Qpsmtpd for final delivery to ensure backward compatibility. Qpsmtpd now operates with three separate daemons, each with its own configuration, including support for port 587 submission.

Server Manager Overhaul: A new server manager interface has been under development using the Mojolicious real-time web framework aiming to provide a more modern and user-friendly experience with theming options.

Let's Encrypt Integration: Development of a management panel for Let's Encrypt certificates, simplifying SSL certificate management.

Webmail Update: Transition to Roundcube as the default webmail client, offering a more contemporary interface and features.

Backup Solutions: Continued support and enhancements for backup tools like smeserver-backup and smeserver-flexbackup, ensuring reliable data protection.

Network UPS Tools: Server Manager integration of NUT allows management of an Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) for battery backup or other similar power device using a NUT server. Status, notifications and configuration for one or more such devices.

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