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Tux Machines Needs Readers' Help in Reporting Slopfarms or Sites That Fake Output Using LLMs
3 months ago: LLM Slop is Banned in Tux Machines
Various institutions are being paid to promote LLM slop, trying to manufacture a "demand" where none exists and where there's growing resistance, rejection, antagonism.
On the Web, a lot of "news stories" that mention "AI" are fake (example from this morning), so curation needs inoculation.
Rianne has long banned anything that's even touched by LLMs.
I myself tend to skip "AI"-in-headline nonsense to filter my readings for a higher signal-to-noise ratio (UNLESS it means real ML, which is rare, or it has substance rather than hype).
We just try to protect audiences from this BS/hype, not just protect ourselves from all this deception.
If you catch us linking to a site composed by LLMs (slop), it's not intentional. Please alert us. █
Image source: Cory Doctorow (by Amelia Beamer)