news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Arduino ☛ This cryocooler was made using 3D-printed parts
If you want some very cold air, you’re going to have to dive deep into thermodynamic wizardry to find a practical way to get it. Hyperspace Pirate did that digging and discovered the Gifford-McMahon cryocooler design.
-
I Built a Compact Raspberry Pi Cluster Using The Makera Z1 Desktop CNC Machine
This entire Raspberry Pi cluster fits in the palm of my hand. Inside this small acrylic enclosure is four independent Raspberry Pis, their own dedicated network switch, a system monitoring display and enough compute power to run a homelab stack.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ARK Just A Pi carrier board links Raspberry Pi CM5 to autopilot systems
ARK Electronics has recently featured the ARK Just A Pi, a compact carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The board provides USB, Ethernet, CSI camera, UART, PCIe, HDMI, and GPIO connectivity in a small form factor intended for integration with autopilot and embedded systems.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Orange Pi 6 debuts with CIX P1 SoC, dual 2.5GbE, and 45 TOPS AI compute
Orange Pi has revealed new details for the Orange Pi 6, a compact single-board computer built around the CIX CD8180 processor, also known as the CIX P1. Compared with the previously previewed Orange Pi 6 Plus, the standard model uses a smaller 90 × 90 mm form factor with dual 2.5GbE networking, up to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, and the same 45 TOPS total AI compute rating.
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A Ceiling-Based Crane Robot To Keep A Room Clean
The basic idea is that this crane can run for an hour or so and deal with the mess in its room without having to do anything yourself. The process isn’t perfect yet, of course, with the underlying diffusion transformer to implement machine vision requiring more refinement. The gripper itself struggles with objects like books, which can be a concern for parents and bookworms, and of course while the crane is operating the wires will dip down as a potential risk to anyone in the room.
-
Hackaday ☛ Wooden Piano Keys Hold Your Less-Wooden, Not-Piano Keys
Of course, it’s not just a fake one-octave piano with hooks glued to it; that wouldn’t be quite enough to catch our fancy. There’s a mechanism hidden under the “white” keys– made of maple– that lowers the brass hooks when you press the, er, wooden actuator, so you can retrieve your, uh, lock-openers. Keys, that is. They’re both keys, of different sorts, because English is a wonderful language. In any case, pressing the maple key a second time lifts the brass hook, trapping the likely metal key hanging on it.
-
Arduino ☛ You can 3D print this amazingly complex turbofan jet engine model
This isn’t an exact scale replica of any specific engine, but it was heavily inspired by the CFM56-5 series of engines used in Airbus A320 jets. Referencing that actual engine design, CADLY’s Adrian Barsotti modeled this engine to be a good compromise between accuracy and 3D printing practicality. There are even two variations: a complete engine and just the turbofan assembly on a stand.
-
Adafruit ☛ Playground Note: Linux on the Adafruit Fruit Jam
Mikey Sklar has tried out Adafruit Forum user @speccy88’s note in the Adafruit forums demonstrating a Linux install running on the Adafruit Fruit Jam. This is based on Mr-Bossman’s Pi Pico2 Linux port.
-
Hackster ☛ Espressif Prepares for ESP32-E22 General Availability with Wi-Fi 6E Certification, Open Linux Driver
Espressif has announced the release of early open source drivers for using its new ESP32-E22 Wi-Fi module with a Linux host — following its official certification by the Wi-Fi Alliance as being a standards-compliant Wi-Fi 6E implementation.
"Wi-Fi Alliance certification verifies a product's compliance with Wi-Fi standards and its interoperability with other certified devices," Espressif explains of the milestone. "For the ESP32-E22, it means reliable connectivity with the large global ecosystem of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices and confident deployment at scale. As Wi-Fi 6E adoption continues to grow across consumer electronics, smart homes, industrial equipment, and enterprise networks, formal certification further strengthens customer confidence in product compatibility and long-term availability."