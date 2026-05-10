Every attempt to score open source projects for criticality, risk, or funding need ends up built on roughly the same dozen signals, because those are the dozen signals you can get from a registry API and the GitHub REST endpoints in an afternoon. I wrote earlier this week about the 2015 CII census, whose formula scored xz-utils a 6 out of 13 and let it sink to row 254, and which nonetheless got more right than it’s usually given credit for.

Ten years on there are several successor efforts running, from foundations, academics, and funders, and I’ve contributed data to most of them. With far more data and far more people working on the problem they are still largely built on the same inputs, so they inherit most of the same blind spots plus a few new ones, and I wanted to write those down in one place without picking on any single model.