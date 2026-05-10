I’ve been thinking more about how to be a little more private. In an era where LLMs can automatically deanonymize people from their writing, find zero-days en masse, and may potentially displace jobs, it seems safe to say that the variance of the next few years will be significantly higher than the two decades pre-2025.

Threat model: A casual adversary who asks Grok-5 for “name, phone, and address of all people in [X reference group],” with the intent of causing disruption or harm. I don’t expect the strategies below to work against adversaries that are highly-competent (including but not limited to government actors) or specifically targeting you; it’s very possible they won’t even work against casual adversaries in the future.