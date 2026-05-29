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Happy Birthday to Dad
9 years ago we celebrated his seventieth. It was a nice venue with a large swimming pool and good food. I got sunburned. I remember. How can I ever forget?
Next year it'll be "the big 80". He was born 2 years after the second world war (his elder brother was born the same year as World War II's end, in which their father had participated).
On my last visit we visited his mother's grave. She was still alive when we visited them 2 years earlier. I got to speak to her (she was in her 90s).
I hope dad will also reach his 90s and I hope for more such visits for decades to come. Stay happy, stay sharp, and above all remain healthy. Your daughter has earned the ire of monopolists and her education gave her the tools to fight back. Like you, she has principles other than money. █
Image source: Riverwalk