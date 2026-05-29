GNU Projects: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc3, a look at coreutils (chmod)

So far this month, I’ve tried to write about utils in the coreutils collection that have something surprising or interesting about them, and to me chmod, which stands for “change mode,” is not what you would call interesting. But it’s one that comes up a lot. If we are copying code from one of the Stack sites or elsewhere, often chmod is part of the mix, and so we may as well know what we are doing.

“Change mode” isn’t a very descriptive way to explain what chmod does. In short, it determines who is allowed to access files, and what those people can do with them.