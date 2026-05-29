news
GNU Projects: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc3, a look at coreutils (chmod)
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GNU ☛ gnutrition @ Savannah: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc3
A test release of GNUtrition, 0.33.0rc3, is now available.
This release removes a number of dependencies that broke building/installing on various systems. You no longer need to have a full LibreOffice, ncurses, SQLite, or LaTeX/TexInfo install to build and install GNUtrition.
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Rachel Kaufman ☛ 30 Days of coreutils: chmod
So far this month, I’ve tried to write about utils in the coreutils collection that have something surprising or interesting about them, and to me chmod, which stands for “change mode,” is not what you would call interesting. But it’s one that comes up a lot. If we are copying code from one of the Stack sites or elsewhere, often chmod is part of the mix, and so we may as well know what we are doing.
“Change mode” isn’t a very descriptive way to explain what chmod does. In short, it determines who is allowed to access files, and what those people can do with them.