5 Months Pass So Fast

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LinuxGizmos.com

Modos Flow is a paper-like 13.3-inch monitor with 60 Hz refresh and touch support

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9to5Linux

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

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Powered by Canonical’s LXD modern, secure, and powerful system container and virtual machine manager, Ubuntu Workshop is a Snap app that promises to configure and run isolated development environments that can be reproduced on different machines for developers looking for consistent workflows without spending time configuring multiple workshops.

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COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts

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Mozilla Firefox 151.0.2 Is Out Now to Improve Split View, Disk Caching, and More

Firefox 151.0.2 is here to improve the Split View feature by fixing an issue causing the Split View to close instead of switching tabs when using the “Switch to Tab” option from the address bar, and disk cache by fixing an issue where Firefox stopped caching new content when the disk cache was full, causing web pages and resources to be re-downloaded from the network on every visit.

NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements

The NVIDIA 610 graphics driver series introduces support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_shader_long_vector, VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues, and VK_NV_push_constant_bank, along with support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices on select cards via the VK_KHR_device_group_creation Vulkan extension.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 is here to introduce support for OpenVPN 2.7, which brings Data Channel Offloading (DCO) support to massively upgrade throughput for your OpenVPN tunnels, and security patches for the latest Copy Fail and Dirty Frag vulnerabilities.

AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2

Coming six months after AlmaLinux OS 10.1, the AlmaLinux OS 10.2 release introduces i686 userspace packages to enable legacy 32-bit software, CI pipelines, and containerized workloads on AlmaLinux 10, full enablement of KVM for IBM POWER in the virtualization stack, and SPICE support for both server and client applications.

PipeWire 1.6.6 Improves the Pulse Server, Volume Initialization in Filter Graph

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.5, the PipeWire 1.6.6 release further improves the Pulse server by fixing an issue with the monitor mode in pavucontrol and a bug in the server code that could leave snap clients without sound, and more carefully manages stream suspend messages and only sends them when the stream is monitoring.

original

5 Months Pass So Fast

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 28, 2026

The Procession of the Months (ca. 1889)

June begins on Monday and it'll be an exciting month for us as we plan to redo the site (accessibility/navigation improvements of all sorts; our community discussed this last night over voice meeting that took 1.5 hours), add a nice new intro, and then have a bash (party)... it's set to take place in 13 days from now in Seaham, England. At the start of June this laptop of mine will exceed 900 days of uptime (an all-time record) and some time that month - or a month later - I shall have a new nephew.

June will be a very busy month for us - albeit not in a bad way. It's hard to believe almost half of 2026 has passed. Only months ago I did some Christmas shopping and today's it'll be about 30 degrees again (in May, which is unusual).

The atmosphere in Town is still positive because of the heatwave and football. We get a lot of tourists this time of year...

Image source: The Procession of the Months (ca. 1889)

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