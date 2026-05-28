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5 Months Pass So Fast
June begins on Monday and it'll be an exciting month for us as we plan to redo the site (accessibility/navigation improvements of all sorts; our community discussed this last night over voice meeting that took 1.5 hours), add a nice new intro, and then have a bash (party)... it's set to take place in 13 days from now in Seaham, England. At the start of June this laptop of mine will exceed 900 days of uptime (an all-time record) and some time that month - or a month later - I shall have a new nephew.
June will be a very busy month for us - albeit not in a bad way. It's hard to believe almost half of 2026 has passed. Only months ago I did some Christmas shopping and today's it'll be about 30 degrees again (in May, which is unusual).
The atmosphere in Town is still positive because of the heatwave and football. We get a lot of tourists this time of year... █
Image source: The Procession of the Months (ca. 1889)