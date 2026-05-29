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These 5 Linux distros were popular until their developers disappeared
Quoting: These 5 Linux distros were popular until their developers disappeared —
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I recently covered Linux distros that were once hugely popular but have since faded into obscurity, and one thing stood out in the comments: many readers didn't just recognize those names, they had a real history with them. These distros were people's first Linux installs, longtime daily drivers, rescue tools, or the projects that made Linux exciting before today's polished desktop experiences became the norm.