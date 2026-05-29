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Education: Frikkin Lasers Contest, curl up 2026, and AsiaBSDCon 2026 Recap
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Hackaday ☛ The Frikkin Lasers Contest Starts Now
If you like to play with the coherent beams, head on over to Hackaday.io and detail your project — and don’t forget to enter it into the contest via the pulldown menu on the left side. If you win, you’ll have $150 to spend on more lasers. (We see you, with our remaining eye.)
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl up 2026 summary
Getting curl developers and related enthusiasts into a single room to hang out in the real world for a whole weekend once a year is awesome.
We find inspiration, we share experiences, we learn from each other and we dream and plan of future endeavors and things to work on. Seeing faces, hearing voices and watching body language help us communicate better virtually and on video calls during the rest of the year.
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Minsoo Choo ☛ AsiaBSDCon 2026 Recap
The Developer Summit ran for two days, 10 AM to 5 PM each day. Most sessions were short presentations covering topics like FreeBSD on WSL 2 and Ansible on FreeBSD. Between talks, developers worked on patches, followed up on mailing-list threads, and reviewed one another's work — I got some useful feedback on my LLVM pull requests during these gaps.