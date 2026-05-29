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Gentoo developer Michał Górny on the Gentoo GNU/Linux Goals and Purpose
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Gentoo ☛ Why Gentoo? - Michał Górny
Gentoo is a source-first distribution, which means the primary method of installing software is to build it from source. Of course, that doesn't mean manually building stuff, following some kind of how-to: finding all the dependencies, installing them manually, going through a series of magical incantations, and eventually ending up no better than if we were installing a binary package. The package manager takes care of all the necessary steps and more, making package installs easy; well, at least unless something fails.
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LWN ☛ Górny: why Gentoo?
Gentoo developer Michał Górny has written a lengthy article explaining the philosophy and purpose of the Gentoo Linux distribution, in response to a thread on Mastodon: [...]