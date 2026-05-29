Standards: Twisting Opposition to Microsoft's OOXML Corruption as "Hate Campaign", OpenPGP Email Summit in Review

The OpenPGP Email Summit is an annual meeting for those who work on encrypted email and related topics. The tenth installment of this meeting took place in March 2026 and the minutes have now been published. As usual, a wide range of topics were discussed. Highlights included support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with multiple actors planning rollouts within this year, a promising new approach for making email signatures ubiquitous with the plan of making OpenPGP signed email a default, a new draft that brings reliable deletion (or "forward secrecy") features to OpenPGP, as well as a plan for transferring ownership of the OpenPGP.org domain.

The summit attendees represented many projects, providers, and other interested parties in the space including Delta Chat, FreePG, Hagrid, Hockeypuck, keys.openpgp.org (KOO), Proton, Ripasso, RNP, Sequoia-PGP, Signstar, Thunderbird, VOA, and others.