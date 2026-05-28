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Archanoxy – Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution
Quoting: Archanoxy - Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
Archanoxy is an Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution aimed at penetration testing, security auditing, and terminal-first workflows.
It uses a lightweight Openbox window manager with a tint2 panel, and is designed to give experienced users a minimal environment for building a custom security workstation.
The distribution includes a custom text-based installer, archanoxy-install, which handles keyboard and locale selection, user account setup, hostname configuration, optional LUKS disk encryption, partitioning, Pacstrap installation, bootloader setup, and selection from 33 BlackArch security tool categories. Archanoxy also ships with command-line helpers for Openbox configuration, NetworkManager setup, package updates, and Pacman keyring repair.