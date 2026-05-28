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Free and Open Source Software, and Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review
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Githooks - platform-independent hooks manager - LinuxLinks
Githooks is a platform-independent Git hook manager written in Go.
It helps teams keep hook scripts under version control inside a repository, reuse shared hook repositories across projects, and standardize checks such as validation, linting, formatting, and other workflow automation around Git events.
This is free and open source software.
Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review: 2 x 16GB Tested - LinuxLinks
There’s nothing special to configure under Linux. The modules are standard DDR5 SODIMMs and were detected correctly by the system. No vendor driver, utility, or Windows-only software is required. This is exactly what we want from laptop and mini PC memory.
For Linux users, the main benefit of moving to 32GB is not headline benchmark performance. It’s the extra breathing room. A modern desktop environment, web browser, development tools, virtual machines, containers, image editing software, and local AI tools can all consume memory quickly. With 32GB installed, the system has much more space before it starts leaning on swap.
That matters more than a few percent in synthetic bandwidth tests. The Biwin modules don’t transform the Core Ultra 7 255H platform, but they let it operate as a more capable compact workstation.
smem2 - reports on memory usage on Linux systems - LinuxLinks
smem2 is a command line utility for Linux that reports process and system memory usage with a focus on proportional set size (PSS), giving a more realistic picture of shared memory use than RSS alone.
It reads live data from procfs, can generate reports for processes, users, mappings, and the whole system, and also works as a Python library for scripted use.
This is free and open source software.
Russh - low-level Tokio SSH2 client and server implementation - LinuxLinks
Russh is a low-level SSH2 library written in Rust and built on Tokio. It provides asynchronous building blocks for developers who need to embed SSH client or server functionality into their own software, and the repository includes example implementations for simple clients, interactive PTY sessions, servers, and SFTP workflows.
This is free and open source software.
quovibe - self-hosted portfolio tracker - LinuxLinks
quovibe is a self-hosted portfolio tracker for managing investments such as stocks, ETFs, and bonds.
It’s designed for single-user deployment on a trusted local network, NAS, home server, or VPS behind a reverse proxy, and provides performance analytics, holdings views, dividend reporting, asset allocation tools, and multi-currency handling from a browser-based interface.
This is free and open source software.