Free and Open Source Software, and Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review

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9to5Linux

Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.

Canonical Launches Ubuntu Workshop for Sandboxed Development Environments

Powered by Canonical’s LXD modern, secure, and powerful system container and virtual machine manager, Ubuntu Workshop is a Snap app that promises to configure and run isolated development environments that can be reproduced on different machines for developers looking for consistent workflows without spending time configuring multiple workshops.

Linux’s exFAT Progs 1.4 Released with Partition Table Creation Support

Exfatprogs 1.4 introduces new features to the mkfs.exfat utility, such as partition table creation support, so that newly formatted devices are recognized by Windows, a new --upcase option to format partitions with a user-supplied upcase table, and support for printing the volume’s UUID after formatting.

COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts

COSMIC 1.0.14 is a maintenance update in the COSMIC Epoch 1.0 series, adding keybind support for non-Latin keyboard layouts, support for linear progress markers for the volume OSD progress bar, F16 shader enablement on supported GPUs, support for the oo7-secret portal by default, and support for showing the cursor by default in screencasts.

Mozilla Firefox 151.0.2 Is Out Now to Improve Split View, Disk Caching, and More

Firefox 151.0.2 is here to improve the Split View feature by fixing an issue causing the Split View to close instead of switching tabs when using the “Switch to Tab” option from the address bar, and disk cache by fixing an issue where Firefox stopped caching new content when the disk cache was full, causing web pages and resources to be re-downloaded from the network on every visit.

NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements

The NVIDIA 610 graphics driver series introduces support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_EXT_shader_long_vector, VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues, and VK_NV_push_constant_bank, along with support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices on select cards via the VK_KHR_device_group_creation Vulkan extension.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 is here to introduce support for OpenVPN 2.7, which brings Data Channel Offloading (DCO) support to massively upgrade throughput for your OpenVPN tunnels, and security patches for the latest Copy Fail and Dirty Frag vulnerabilities.

AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2

Coming six months after AlmaLinux OS 10.1, the AlmaLinux OS 10.2 release introduces i686 userspace packages to enable legacy 32-bit software, CI pipelines, and containerized workloads on AlmaLinux 10, full enablement of KVM for IBM POWER in the virtualization stack, and SPICE support for both server and client applications.

PipeWire 1.6.6 Improves the Pulse Server, Volume Initialization in Filter Graph

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.5, the PipeWire 1.6.6 release further improves the Pulse server by fixing an issue with the monitor mode in pavucontrol and a bug in the server code that could leave snap clients without sound, and more carefully manages stream suspend messages and only sends them when the stream is monitoring.

LinuxGizmos.com

Modos Flow is a paper-like 13.3-inch monitor with 60 Hz refresh and touch support

Modos has launched the Crowd Supply campaign for the Flow, a 13.3-inch e-paper monitor designed for reading, writing, browsing, and other document-focused workflows. The display uses E Ink technology and is offered in monochrome and color variants, with touch support, USB Type-C connectivity, and an open-hardware design.

8devices previews Citron SoM with Qualcomm QCS6490 and five-camera support

8devices has unveiled the Citron SoM, a compact embedded module built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor targeting robotics, drones, and intelligent vision applications. Highlighted during the company’s Embedded World 2026 announcement, 8devices indicates that the module is designed for power-efficient edge workloads across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Jetway BFNZASL2 supports pfSense and OpenWrt in a fanless form factor

The Jetway BFNZASL2 is a fanless embedded networking system built around Intel processors including the Intel Atom x7835RE (Amston Lake), Intel Processor N97, and Intel Atom x7425E. The platform features four 2.5GbE interfaces with optional Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for networking and edge applications.

news

Free and Open Source Software, and Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 28, 2026

Githooks

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2

  
AlmaLinux OS 10.2 distribution is now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2. Here’s what’s new!

 
NVIDIA 610 Linux Graphics Driver Adds Vulkan and Wayland Improvements

  
NVIDIA 610 graphics driver is now available for download with support for new Vulkan extensions, support for creating Vulkan logical devices from multiple physical devices, and more.

 
Games: Steam Deck, Hytale, No Man's Sky, and More

  
the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
BSD and GNU Leftovers

  
3 stories

 
COSMIC 1.0.14 Desktop Adds Keybind Support for Non-Latin Keyboard Layouts

  
COSMIC 1.0.14 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Store, and COSMIC Applets.

 
Linux Devices and Future Hardware (e.g. Raspberry Pi 6)

  
hardware picks

 
Linux On Android Provides Inexpensive, Powerful Computing

  
Rather than trying to install a mobile-oriented Linux distribution (such as postmarketOS)

 
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws

  
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating

 
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

  
slop and more

 
Slop as a Time-Wasting Nuisance to Linux Development

  
Torvalds awakens too late


  
 


 
ThinkPad T14 Gen 7: These features work with Linux - and these do not

  
They are often hailed for their great compatibility with Linux

 
ODF vs OOXML, an issue that should never have existed

  
Whenever we address the contrast between ODF and OOXML

 
Best mid-range tablet runs simultaneously with Android and Linux in review

  
Thanks to the integrated "Linux Lab" environment, the Honor MagicPad 4 allows seamless switching between Android and Linux without rebooting

 
OviOS Linux 6 makes the switch from SysV to systemd

  
Following the unavoidable shift in the Linux ecosystem, OviOS 6 drops SysV and moves to systemd

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Biwin RS200 DDR5-5600 SODIMM 32GB Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release

  
KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Release...

 
8 Zorin OS settings I change on every new install - and why you should, too

  
Like most Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a lot

 
Our Site's Policy on Polite Language [original]

  
we need to keep the material accessible in the lingual sense

 
Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store

  
Calibre 9.9 open-source e-book management software is now available for download with support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, updated and improved WolneLektury store, and new news sources.

 
5 Months Pass So Fast [original]

  
At the start of June this laptop of mine will exceed 900 days of uptime

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Home can now use what cameras see as automation starters, Android widget improved

 
New Web and Mobile Strategy for LibreOffice

  
LibreOffice is a desktop application, and we will continue making it

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Archanoxy – Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution

  
Archanoxy is an Arch and BlackArch-based Linux distribution aimed at penetration testing, security auditing, and terminal-first workflows

 
Krita 5.3.2 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.2 and 6.0.2

 
LWN Coverage of the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit

  
latest articles

 
openSUSE "terms of site" raise complaints about age restrictions

  
age restriction seems to have been added

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Controller Support on Linux

  
A new stable Steam Client update is now available with better support for Valve’s new Steam Controller on Linux, as well as improvements to in-game overlay, Steam Input, and Remote Play.

 
GNU/Linux: Kubernetes, KDE, and GNOME

  
some leftovers

 
Audio: Linux Matters, Red Hat on Ask Noah Show, "Wonders of Web Weaving"

  
3 new ones

 
BSDs, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
mostly Linux

 
Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla Lobbying

  
Firefox and more

 
Content Management Systems (CMS): Awkiawki, Ghost CMS, and WordPress

  
good and bad

 
Kernel: Hardware Support, Bluetooth Regression, Vivado, and More

  
Linux leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security bugs and more

 
Freedom-respecting Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications

  
Android and more

 
qBittorrent 5.2.1 and Burning GNU/Linux ISOs

  
Applications for ISOs

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Steam Deck/Android, Godot, and More

  
gaming related picks

 
Microsoft booster reviews GNU/Linux from Windows users' (and Microsoft marketer's) perspective

  
a couple of new posts

 
Canonical Launches Ubuntu Workshop for Sandboxed Development Environments

  
Ubuntu maker Canonical launched today a new tool for developers called Workshop, which lets you launch sandboxed development environments on Ubuntu with a single command.

 
AppGrid 1.8 Native App Launcher for KDE Plasma 6 Is Out with New Features

  
AppGrid 1.8 open-source application launcher for the KDE Plasma desktop environment is now available for download with new features and improvements. Here’s what’s new!

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
from redhat.com

 
Slop Considered Harmful and Undesirable to Web Browsers and Web Clients Like Dillo and cURL

  
they talk about it

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with Python, Perl, and more

 
Linux’s exFAT Progs 1.4 Released with Partition Table Creation Support

  
Exfatprogs 1.4 exFAT utils for Linux has been released today with improvements and new features for the mkfs.exfat, fsck.exfat, and exfatprogs programs.

 
Our Anniversary/Birthday a Fortnight Away [original]

  
our community is bigger than ever before

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's habit-learning feature is now spreading to more non-Pixel phones

 
Anderon - Like Kyndryl - Could be Far Deeper in Debt Than Its Alleged Worth (Vapourware)

  
Time will tell, but it seems like a Federal-enabled (by the Federal Government) accounting scam, nothing more, nothing less

 
MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5

  
MX Linux 25.2 distribution is now available for download with a new text-mode installer, Debian 13.5 base, and Linux kernel 7.0 on the AHS builds. Here’s what’s new!

 
Fedora quietly became the best "everything" Linux distro—and no one noticed

  
Most Linux distros are designed with a specific type of user in mind

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 Linux Firewall Distro Released with OpenVPN 2.7

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202 hardened Linux firewall distro is now available for download with OpenVPN 2.7, security patches for Dirty Frag and Copy Fail vulnerabilities, and other changes.

 
CaramOS – Linux distribution based on Linux Mint

  
CaramOS is a Linux distribution based on Linux Mint Cinnamon, itself built on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

 
Equestria OS – Arch Linux-based distribution

  
Equestria OS is an Arch Linux-based distribution themed around My Little Pony and Equestria Girls

 
Planet GNOME: Fuzzy Time Everywhere

  
The current versions are Fuzzy Time GB, a Wear OS watch face, and Fuzzy Clock GB, a GNOME Shell extension

 
You can easily make Zorin OS look and feel like Windows, MacOS, or Linux - here's how

  
Zorin OS is one of the most popular Linux distributions

 
Shows/Videos: Recent Clips About GNU/Linux and Linux

  
via invidious

 
I've tried so many Linux email clients - why Aerion just replaced Geary as my top pick

  
Also, when I launch Geary on Pop!_OS, the app sometimes doesn't appear until I run the geary command

 
Recently in Slashdot About Slop Causing Problems for Linux, AMD (Xilinx) Betraying Linux, and More

  
recent discussions

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Education, Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Licensing / Legal Issues at Bambu Lab

  
it's bad again

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) Headaches and "You Probably Don’t Need a Content Management System"

  
CMS stuff

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
KDE and GNOME Leftovers

  
3 for today

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Age verification and Politics

  
Latest on nuisance in America

 
Web Browsers/Web Leftovers

  
Vivaldi, Firefox, and more

 
Red Hat Busy Promoting Buzzwords Like Slop and "Quantum" for IBM

  
latest from Red Hat's site

 
Hardware: Linux and Projects/Chipsets

  
ESP32, Raspberry Pi etc.

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
Linux Bait-and-Switch and Removal of Hardware Support

  
a couple of stories

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Shortages, Mankala Engine, Originality, and RPCS3

  
gaming leftovers

 
The Stadium Nourishes the Surroundings, More so When It Gets 20 Trophies in 10 Years [original]

  
The city developed a lot during his time, our area in particular

 
Mozilla Firefox 151.0.2 Is Out Now to Improve Split View, Disk Caching, and More

  
Mozilla Firefox 151.0.2 open-source web browser is now available for download with improvements to the Split View feature, disk caching, website and forms compatibility, and more.

 
New Security Defects in Rust

  
just now, yet again

 
Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements

  
Linux Mint 23 is getting a new Cinnamon Screenshots tool, network improvements, Nemo enhancements, theme improvements, and more.

 
Why Bun leaving Zig is Great for Zig

  
The tech internet is reacting exactly how you would expect to the news that Bun has merged a near-total rewrite from Zig into Rust

 
PipeWire 1.6.6 Improves the Pulse Server, Volume Initialization in Filter Graph

  
PipeWire 1.6.6 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with more improvements for the Pulse server, filter graph, and more.

 
Many Topics to Cover This Year [original]

  
Even if clustered together, news items still cover a broad spectrum (or spectra) of issues

 
I left Windows to escape preinstalled bloat, and then I found it on Linux

  
Using KDE as my desktop environment had so far been a breeze on CachyOS

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
End of an Era for the Team [original]

  
We still don't know who will lead ManCity and if there will ever be another Champions League trophy

 
These 7 apps helped me use Linux after ditching Windows

  
Here are the ones I installed immediately after switching to Linux

 
Arcris – live Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

  
Arcris is a live Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More

  
hardware centric news

 
blood glucose monitoring with open source

  
There was a open source android app to talk to these sensors

 
Android Leftovers

  
4 Android tricks you can only unlock with a USB cable and a terminal

 
Valnet on Tolaria, Pipes, and Ditching Ubuntu

  
3 recent articles

 
Proxmox for Home Servers and and HA

  
Proxmox articles

 
Desktop/Laptop Becoming Mainstream, Say Valnet Pundits

  
2 articles

 
Winpodx and Imitating Windows to Make GNU/Linux Work for More People

  
2 Valnet articles

 
KDE: Plasma Big Screen, Wayland, and Kdenlive Rave

  
articles from Valnet

 
Hosting Data Instead of Outsourcing (Good and Bad)

  
Two recent articles

 
Games: Bazzite, CachyOS, and Why GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows

  
recent Valnet articles

 
Raspberry Pi as GNU/Linux Pocket Server and Mac Mini With GNU/Linux

  
2 recent articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles