KDE and GNOME GSoC: KeepSecret and GNOME Crosswords

Ongoing Work

Back in March, I started to tackle this MR for GNOME Crosswords. It allowed me to learn a lot about navigating the codebase, adhere to naming conventions, and collaborating with others involved in Crosswords.

Crosswords Editor features a section for users to input metadata, such as author name, puzzle URL, and date. Originally, the MR was to convert and store the user’s manually typed date to ISO8601. This means storing the entered date in the form YYYY-MM-DD, while the user just needs to type in a date using the GDate struct.