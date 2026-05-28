news
BSD and GNU Leftovers
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Operating Systems
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BSD
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[Instructionals/Technical] TuMFatig ☛ Connect FreeBSD to OpenBSD using WireGuard
I have deployed a monitoring VPS somewhere on someone else’s computer and I want all my other servers to send it their metrics and logs and alerts etc. But in order to cruise the Wild Wild Web in a safer way, I connect all those nodes using WireGuard.
Recently I deployed a FreeBSD instance in such a way that it has to initiate the connection to the OpenBSD monitoring server using WireGuard. That’s what those notes are about.
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Undeadly ☛ LibreSSL 4.3.2 released
The LibreSSL project has announced the release of version 4.3.2 of the software.
The release notes are as follows: [...]
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Trademarks
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Alexander Deplov ☛ How to Fit the FreeBSD Logo in a Perfect Circle
We can apply that same logic to the FreeBSD logo too
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Free, Libre Software
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GNU Projects
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LWN ☛ The tenth OpenPGP email summit
The OpenPGP Email Summit is an annual meeting for those who work on encrypted email and related topics. The tenth installment of this meeting took place in March 2026 and the minutes have now been published. As usual, a wide range of topics were discussed. Highlights included support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with multiple actors planning rollouts within this year, a promising new approach for making email signatures ubiquitous with the plan of making OpenPGP signed email a default, a new draft that brings reliable deletion (or "forward secrecy") features to OpenPGP, as well as a plan for transferring ownership of the OpenPGP.org domain.
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