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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ Bash set Command: set -e, set -x, and set -u Explained
How the bash set builtin changes shell behavior, with practical examples of set -e to exit on errors, set -u to catch unset variables, set -x to trace execution, and pipefail.
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Jon Chiappetta: Upgrade Ubuntu To The Next Major Release via Command Line SSH/Screen
screen -dm -S up bash -c "do-release-upgrade -d -m server ; sleep 99999"
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TecMint ☛ Netplan: Configure Static IP Address and DNS on Ubuntu 26.04
For desktop users, Netplan usually works quietly in the background, but on VPS servers, home labs, or remote Ubuntu systems, knowing how to configure static IP addresses, DNS servers, and multiple interfaces becomes very important, because a small YAML mistake can even disconnect your server if you’re working remotely over SSH.
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TecMint ☛ Upgrade Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Every failed Ubuntu release upgrade I’ve seen over the years usually came down to one of three things: the system wasn’t fully updated first, an old third-party PPA broke dependency resolution, or the machine wasn’t rebooted after a kernel update. Once those issues are handled, the actual upgrade process becomes much easier.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on Fedora 44
If you want to install FTP Server on Fedora 44, the cleanest path is to use vsftpd, then lock it down with firewalld and SELinux.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Subversion on Debian 13
You just lost an entire week of development work because someone overwrote a critical file with no way to recover it.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you manage a GNU/Linux server and need to move files between machines [...]
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable HTTP/2 in Nginx
HTTP/2 in Nginx has a version split that matters before editing a live HTTPS server block. Nginx 1.25.1 introduced the standalone http2 on; directive and deprecated the older listen ... http2 parameter, while older 1.9.5 through 1.25.0 builds still use the legacy listener syntax.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Tor Browser on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Installing Tor Browser on Debian starts with the source you want to trust for fetching and maintaining the browser bundle: Debian’s torbrowser-launcher package in contrib, Flathub’s launcher build, or the Tor Project’s signed GNU/Linux archive.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Podman on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Rootless containers make Podman a practical fit on Debian when you want local container builds and test runs without adding a long-running Docker daemon. To install Podman on Debian, use the default APT package for the local engine, then add only the compatibility or remote-client pieces that match your workflow.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.12 on Debian 13, 12 and 11
Python 3.12 on Debian is now mostly a compatibility branch for projects that are not ready for newer interpreters.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Debian 13, 12 and 11
AWS administration gets much easier once S3 checks, EC2 inventory, IAM lookups, and deployment scripts can run from a Debian terminal instead of a browser session.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MariaDB 11.4 on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
MariaDB 11.4 is the Ubuntu install target when an application stack needs a long-maintenance MariaDB LTS branch instead of the older Ubuntu defaults on 24.04 and 22.04.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache Subversion on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Subversion still fits teams that need a central repository, path-based authorization, or compatibility with older SVN workflows instead of a distributed Git model. Install Apache Subversion on Ubuntu from the Universe package to get the svn client, repository administration commands, and the svnserve network server in one APT-managed package.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Docker on Linux Mint 22 and 21
Docker on Linux Mint is easiest to maintain when Docker Engine and Docker Desktop are treated as different products.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install htop on Linux Mint 22 and 21
When Linux Mint’s default top view feels too cramped for real troubleshooting, htop gives you a scrollable terminal dashboard for CPU load, memory pressure, process trees, search, filtering, and safer process actions.
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