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Rocky Linux 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum Cryptography Improvements
Highlights of Rocky Linux 10.2 include several post-quantum cryptography improvements like support for ML-KEM hybrid key exchange (mlkem768nistp256-sha256, mlkem1024nistp384-sha384) in OpenSSH’s FIPS mode, support for PQ/T hybrid key exchange methods in libssh combining ML-KEM with ECDH, and support for PQC definitions in PKCS #11 headers.
In addition, the Directory Server has been updated to support TLS certificates using ML-DSA keys (ML-DSA-44/65/87), and podman-sequoia now supports composite post-quantum signatures. The Rocky Linux devs also note the fact that the FUTURE system-wide cryptographic policy now only allows hybrid ML-KEM key exchange algorithms.
Update (by Roy)
More on releases:
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Rocky Linux 9.8
The Rocky Linux project has announced the release of Rocky Linux 9.8 which retains 1:1 compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The release notes share highlights of the new version: [...]
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Rocky Linux ☛ Rocky Linux 9.8 Available Now - Rocky Linux
We are pleased to announce the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.8. Updated installation media, container images, cloud images, and live images are available from the Rocky Linux Downloads webpage. Please consult the release notes published in the Rocky Linux Documentation for important information, such as known issues and detailed changes in this version.
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TecMint ☛ Upgrade Rocky Linux 9 to Rocky Linux 10.1
You may still find older guides online that suggest using tools like Leapp or ELevate to force an in-place upgrade. However, the Rocky Linux team never officially supported that method, and ELevate dropped Rocky Linux support in November 2025. In practice, that upgrade path is no longer reliable or recommended.