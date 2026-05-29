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Biology is Better Than Modern Tech
Our technology is nowhere near what nature accomplished and nobody wants to replace his/her bobyparts with mechanical parts
We're at the cusp of June (Monday) and we're happy with the new arrangement of the pets. They are the most sophisticated "gadgets" we have and they self-replicate. They operate on little food, no batteries, and some of them can fly for over 20 years, unlike the sorts of appliance made today [1, 2].
We are not Luddites. My wife and I are both Computer Scientists and we use technology abundantly - both for leisure and for work. But we recognise that addiction to stupid gadgets and lousy social control media isn't about enrichment of society or anything beneficial to anyone except kingmakers.
If you feel like you are using technology too much, then you probably are.
The most incredible things are biological, not mechanical. █
Image source: Computer Generated Cross Section 3d Model of Heart