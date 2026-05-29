Biology is Better Than Modern Tech

Exfatprogs 1.4 introduces new features to the mkfs.exfat utility, such as partition table creation support, so that newly formatted devices are recognized by Windows, a new --upcase option to format partitions with a user-supplied upcase table, and support for printing the volume’s UUID after formatting.

Powered by Canonical’s LXD modern, secure, and powerful system container and virtual machine manager, Ubuntu Workshop is a Snap app that promises to configure and run isolated development environments that can be reproduced on different machines for developers looking for consistent workflows without spending time configuring multiple workshops.

The new Steam Client stable update released on May 27th, 2026, improves support for the new Steam Controller on Linux, no longer installs the Legacy Steam Runtime compatibility tool by default, which is now an optional standalone download, and improves support for firmware updates on Linux systems where libhidapi wasn’t installed.

Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.

Modos has launched the Crowd Supply campaign for the Flow, a 13.3-inch e-paper monitor designed for reading, writing, browsing, and other document-focused workflows. The display uses E Ink technology and is offered in monochrome and color variants, with touch support, USB Type-C connectivity, and an open-hardware design.

It all began with an email from a stranger. A year later, two fully operational, community‑owned digital hubs now serve over 4,500 people—most of them refugees—in a region with limited grid power, high connectivity costs, and uneven digital access. And the stranger became a friend who showed us what community-centered connectivity at its best looks like.

original

Biology is Better Than Modern Tech

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 29, 2026



Our technology is nowhere near what nature accomplished and nobody wants to replace his/her bobyparts with mechanical parts

We're at the cusp of June (Monday) and we're happy with the new arrangement of the pets. They are the most sophisticated "gadgets" we have and they self-replicate. They operate on little food, no batteries, and some of them can fly for over 20 years, unlike the sorts of appliance made today [1, 2].

We are not Luddites. My wife and I are both Computer Scientists and we use technology abundantly - both for leisure and for work. But we recognise that addiction to stupid gadgets and lousy social control media isn't about enrichment of society or anything beneficial to anyone except kingmakers.

If you feel like you are using technology too much, then you probably are.

The most incredible things are biological, not mechanical. █

Image source: Computer Generated Cross Section 3d Model of Heart