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Calibre 9.9 E-Book Manager Updates and Improves the WolneLektury Store
Coming almost a month after Calibre 9.8, the Calibre 9.9 release adds support for accurate page counting of fixed layout EPUB files, a new option to keep the current search when switching virtual libraries, an updated and improved WolneLektury store, and the ability to ignore space around the colon used to separate identifier type from value in Add from ISBN.
Calibre 9.9 also adds support for various Hungarian and Czech news sources and the SuperInteressante news source, and improves support for the Associated Press, Asian Review of Books, BBC, Business Standard, Chicago Tribune, Indian Express, LA Times, New Criterion, New Republic Magazine, New Yorker, Pro Publica, TIME Magazine, The Conversation, TLS Magazine, VOX, and Washington Post news sources.