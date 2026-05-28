news
8 Zorin OS settings I change on every new install - and why you should, too
Quoting: 8 Zorin OS settings I change on every new install - and why you should, too | ZDNET —
I'm a big fan of Zorin OS. I've compared the operating system to the likes of Linux Mint and AnduinOS and always found that it comes out on top. In short, 10 out of 10; would recommend.
Out of the box, Zorin OS looks and behaves great, but there are always tweaks and customizations to make the desktop OS better suited to your aesthetic or your workflow.
I want to show you the Zorin OS settings I always tweak for every installation.
Do note that these modifications are a matter of taste. What I enjoy might not perfectly align with your requirements. However, I'm confident you'll want to use at least some of these tweaks.
With that said, let's get to it.